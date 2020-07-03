In short
However, he adds that without any court order or consent, with the help of a Police Official from Mbarara Police Station, Letshego violently took possession of his truck on May 31, 2019, and accused him of alleged failure to meet loan obligations. By the time of impounding the truck, it was reportedly transporting a consignment to Rwanda.
Borrower Seeks UGX 58m from Money Lender for Impounding his Vehicle
3 Jul 2020
