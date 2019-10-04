In short
Mutebile told a meeting in Kampala on Friday that the opportunity to borrow non-concessional – expensive money – to meet infrastructure needs has become very tempting, especially in anticipation of oil revenues, which serve as collateral for borrowing from international markets.
Borrowing Against Future Oil Revenue Pushes Uganda to Resource Curse -Mutebile
4 Oct 2019
