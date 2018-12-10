BoU Acquired NBC Buyer Through Phone Calls

In short

According to Ben Sekabira, the Director Financial Markets Development Coordination at the Bank of Uganda, the National Bank of Commerce was facing a shortage of capital and battling a shareholder dispute which made it a risk. He, however, added that the potential buyer of the Bank was identified through phone between the former Executive Director Justine Bagyenda, Legal Counsel Margaret Kaggwa, lawyers from Max Advocates and former Crane Bank Managing Director A. R. Kalani.