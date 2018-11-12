Olive Nakatudde
BOU Admit Lacking Inventory Report On Teefe Bank Closure

12 Nov 2018, 16:41 Comments 114 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile with Deputy Governor Louis Kasekende.

Bank of Uganda BOU has today admitted not having an inventory report on the closure of Teefe Trust Bank. An inventory report contains a listing of assets and liabilities belonging to an institution being taken over.

 

