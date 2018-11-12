In short
Bank of Uganda BOU has today admitted not having an inventory report on the closure of Teefe Trust Bank. An inventory report contains a listing of assets and liabilities belonging to an institution being taken over.
BOU Admit Lacking Inventory Report On Teefe Bank Closure
12 Nov 2018
Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile with Deputy Governor Louis Kasekende. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
