Nelson Bbosa, an expert in Non-Banking financial institutions at BoU, says that the BoU wants all money changers to come under regulations and if they are small to meet requirements, they should form associations.
BoU Advise Money Changers to Legalise Their Operations
23 Sep 2022
Kasese, Uganda
BoU had a meeting with different stakeholders in Kasese to discuss the role of the bank in the economy
