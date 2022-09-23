Basaija Idd
BoU Advise Money Changers to Legalise Their Operations

Kasese, Uganda
BoU had a meeting with different stakeholders in Kasese to discuss the role of the bank in the economy

Nelson Bbosa, an expert in Non-Banking financial institutions at BoU, says that the BoU wants all money changers to come under regulations and if they are small to meet requirements, they should form associations.

 

