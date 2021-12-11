In short
The bank officials made the proposal while interfacing with MPs from different committee of parliament on Friday. Led by the Deputy Governor Michael Atingi-Ego, the Central Bank officials held a workshop with MPs from the committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE), committee on Finance, Committee on Climate Change and others.
BoU Asks Parliament to Expedite Financial Sector Amendments
