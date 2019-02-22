BoU Board Blamed for Failing to Supervise Liquidation Process of Banks

In short
In the COSASE report to parliament tabled by the committee Chairperson Abdu Katuntu, the Central Bank Boards failure to supervise liquidation of the defunct banks is demonstrated in the fact that to date, they have never demanded for final reports on the liquidated financial institutions.
BoU Board Blamed for Failing to Supervise Liquidation Process of Banks22 Feb 2019, 13:26 Comments 44 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Bank of Uganda (BoU) Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile is the Central Bank Board Chairperson. Login to license this image from 1$.
