BoU Board Did Not Consult on Bank Closures

Kalema, together with other board members were today appearing before parliaments Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises COSASE committee, which is investigating circumstances under which commercial banks were closed.
BoU Board Did Not Consult on Bank Closures8 Feb 2019, 18:07
Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile is the Chairman of the Central Bank Board. Login to license this image from 1$.
