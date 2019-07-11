In short
Dr Louis Kasekende, the Bank of Uganda Deputy Governor, says that the Central Bank has not been monitoring loans transactions on mobile money platforms because the Telecoms had also not been given licenses to offer products to clients.
BOU Considers CRB Listing for Loans on Mobile Money Platforms
Tagged with: Bank of uganda Credit Reference Bureau-CRB MTN-Mokash MTN-Uganda Mobile money loans listing of Mobile Money loan products
Mentioned: Bank of Uganda Credit Reference Bureau-CRB
