In short
A Senior detective at the Criminal Investigations Department has intimated to Uganda Radio Network (URN), that after interrogating top BoU officials, the investigating team led by the Criminal Investigations Director Grace Akullo found leads to the three currency Centre’s.
BoU Currency Scam Probe Extended to Regional Currency Centres19 Jun 2019, 13:18 Comments 180 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.