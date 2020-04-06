In short
BOU says it has granted exceptional permission to banks to restructure loans of corporate and individual customers including a moratorium on loan repayment for borrowers that have been affected by the pandemic, on a case by case basis for up to 12 months, effective April 1, 2020. BOU adds this is still at the discretion of the banks.
BOU Cuts Interest Rates, Economy to Grow at 3%
