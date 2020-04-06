Mwesigwa Alon
BOU Cuts Interest Rates, Economy to Grow at 3%

Kampala, Uganda
Fuel sales have dropped to all time low. Uganda's economy will only grow at 3%

BOU says it has granted exceptional permission to banks to restructure loans of corporate and individual customers including a moratorium on loan repayment for borrowers that have been affected by the pandemic, on a case by case basis for up to 12 months, effective April 1, 2020. BOU adds this is still at the discretion of the banks.

 

