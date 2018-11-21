BoU Liquidator asked to avail Appointment Letter to Parliament

In short
Sekabira, the current Director in charge of Financial Markets Development Coordination at the Central Bank failed to present his appointment letter today despite an earlier directive by the Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises COSASE, committee.
BoU Liquidator asked to avail Appointment Letter to Parliament21 Nov 2018, 16:39 Comments 72 Views Parliament Report
Ben Sekabira, the BOU Director Financial Markets Development Coordination speaking before COSASE. Login to license this image from 1$.
