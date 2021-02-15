BOU Maintains Credit Relief for Borrowers as COVID-19 Effects Persist

In short

“BoU will extend for six months effective from 1st April 2021 the Credit Relief Measures (CRM) and also maintain the Covid-19 Liquidity Assistance Program (CLAP) to supervised financial institutions.







BoU will review CLAP from time to time as the pandemic evolves to ensure viability of solvent supervised financial institutions that may come under liquidity stress during the pandemic and to support credit extension”, said Deputy Governor, Michaeil Atingi-Ego.