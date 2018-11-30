In short
In a letter signed by the Governor Bank of Uganda, Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile to the lawyers of former employees, the contracts were terminated in line with the law and the bank is ready to defend itself in court.
BoU Ready for Defense in Former Crane Bank Employees Suit
Documents Signed by Bank of Uganda Governor , Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile Login to license this image from 1$.
