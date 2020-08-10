In short
BOU Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile said on Monday that many consumers are expected to be hesitant to resume their previous spending patterns, partly due to fears of contracting the virus and uncertainty about earnings. He added that even those whose incomes were not affected may increase their need for precautionary savings.
BOU: Ugandans Fearing to Spend Their Money
10 Aug 2020
In short
