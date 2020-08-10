Mwesigwa Alon
BOU: Ugandans Fearing to Spend Their Money

10 Aug 2020, 15:44 Comments 97 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Health Updates
BOU Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile said on Monday that many consumers are expected to be hesitant to resume their previous spending patterns, partly due to fears of contracting the virus and uncertainty about earnings. He added that even those whose incomes were not affected may increase their need for precautionary savings.

 

