Boulder Kills NWSC Gulu Worker

Walter Odong, a resident of Kabedo Opong Village in Bar Dege Division died on Thursday while on duty at the construction site of National Water and Sewerage Corporation in Water Village in Bar Dege Division.
Boulder Kills NWSC Gulu Worker24 Jan 2019, 11:59 Comments 138 Views Gulu, Uganda Crime Local government Northern Analysis
