The irritated UUBA scribes were part of team which offered security to Bobi Wines record breaker Kyarenga concert which was held on Saturday at One Love Beach Busaabala stormed Kyadondo East MPs home found in Magere, Kasangati Town Council demanding to be cleared.
Bouncers Storm Bobi Wine's Home Over Pay
