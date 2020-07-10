Boutique Owner Sues Acacia Avenue Contractor for Negligence

In short
She says that the company opened a manhole close and blocked the culverts next to her store, resulting in an overflow of floodwater on May 21. This is stated in an application submitted before the Civil Division of High Court in Kampala, through Kampala Associated Advocates
Boutique Owner Sues Acacia Avenue Contractor for Negligence10 Jul 2020, 06:03 Comments 88 Views Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Acacia Constructions China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited Joan Nantogo Bwire
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.