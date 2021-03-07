Fahad Muganga
16:25

Boxing Federation Hunts for Land to Host AIBA Academy

7 Mar 2021, 16:14 Comments 124 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
UBF President, Moses Muhangi

UBF President, Moses Muhangi

In short
“With this letter I declare to build a boxing academy in Uganda that will offer a comprehensive range of training opportunities courses and certification under one roof for further development of boxing” reads the March 1st, 2021 letter from AIBA President, Umar Kremlev confirming Muhangi’s request.

 

Tagged with: Moses Muhangi Uganda Boxing Federation

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.