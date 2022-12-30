In short
“I started boxing in 2019, and Zebra was my coach for some time, his death sent me back honestly although he had made me a little popular before his death, my only wish is to see justice, we might not want to see who killed him, but at least the government should push his legacy, let them accomplish the gym he had started”, Denis Mutebi, one of the boxers said
Boxing Fraternity Renews Calls for Zebra Mando’s “Justice” Top story30 Dec 2022, 08:36 Comments 139 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
