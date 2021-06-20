In short
Gilbert Owili a defence Secretary of Aminata village told URN that on Saturday the Local Defence Unit personel attached to Arembwala LDU detach went without their commander and attacked for boys who were siting in the village, beat them up and extorted 37,000 Shillings from each victim.
Boy Admitted After Being Clobbered by LDUs in Abim
