Amony Immaculate
17:50

Boy's Education Hangs In Balance Following Justice Aweri’s Death Top story

30 Jan 2023, 17:42 Comments 231 Views Kole, Uganda Education Human rights Northern Updates
Innocent Odia writing in his note book

Innocent Odia writing in his note book

In short
Odia studies his primary at Akalo Comprehensive Nursery and Primary School on a bursary offered by the director.

 

Tagged with: Justice Aweri’s Death Frustrates Special Need Boy’s Hope in Education Despite Excelling in PLE Late Justice Ruby Opio Aweri
Mentioned: Akalo Comprehensive Nursery and Primary School

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.