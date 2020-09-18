Braking System Defect Caused Parliament Bus Fire- Police

In short
The Scania bus registration number UG-0391H, attached to the Ministry of Health was evacuating 25 patients from Kitgum District to the national treatment centres in Kampala. The patients were on Monday turned away from Gulu Regional Referral Hospital due to space constraints.
Braking System Defect Caused Parliament Bus Fire- Police18 Sep 2020, 17:58 Comments 80 Views Northern Human rights Health Updates
