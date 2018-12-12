Christopher Tusiime
13:09

Residents Protest Failure by District to Repair Four Major Bridges

12 Dec 2018, 13:09 Comments 101 Views Local government Report
Nsongya Bridge that broke down four months ago. Christopher Tusiime

Nsongya Bridge that broke down four months ago. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The residents, especially farmers, say it is now very hard for them to transport their farm produce to nearby markets because most of these bridges can no longer be used by vehicles or motorcycles.

 

Tagged with: bridge
Mentioned: mahoma - mituli bridge james ategeka mugarama sarah bagarukayo kibiito health center river nsongya kiyombya sub-counties clovis pantaleo kibiito secondary buheesi sub-county godfrey tumwine kabonero sub-county bukuba brigde yerya bridge

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.