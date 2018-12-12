Residents Protest Failure by District to Repair Four Major Bridges

In short
The residents, especially farmers, say it is now very hard for them to transport their farm produce to nearby markets because most of these bridges can no longer be used by vehicles or motorcycles.
Residents Protest Failure by District to Repair Four Major Bridges12 Dec 2018, 13:09 Comments 101 Views Local government Report
Nsongya Bridge that broke down four months ago. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.