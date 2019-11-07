Breakdown of Ambulances Hindering Emergency Medical Care in Amuru

In short
The only two ambulances belonging to the district including one that was donated around 2006 by Medicines Sans Frontiers, an international humanitarian medical non-governmental organization have broken-down.
Breakdown of Ambulances Hindering Emergency Medical Care in Amuru7 Nov 2019, 19:12 Comments 105 Views Amuru, Ethiopia Human rights Health Local government Updates
Women and children lining up for malaria outreach exercise in Ogom-raa village, a hard to rreach area in Atiak Sub-County - Photo by Dominic Ochola.
In short
Tagged with: Lamogi Sub-County far-fetched rural villages life-threatening conditions medical emergencies operational ambulances
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.