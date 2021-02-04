In short
Breast cancer among women accounted for 11.7 per cent of the estimated 19.3 million new cancer cases in 2020 and about 25 per cent of all cancer cases among women. Lung cancer accounted for 11.4 per cent of new cases. This is according to the latest data collected by the WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer-IARC, in December.
Breast Cancer Overtakes Lung Cancer as World's Commonest
