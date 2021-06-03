Pamela Mawanda
Brenda Called Out to Jesus as She Breathed her Last- Gen. Katumba Top story

3 Jun 2021, 05:55 Comments 415 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Updates
Gen Katumba with Nantongo at Home

While sharing yesterday's events with fellow mourners, Gen Katumba, with his left hand supported in a sling, revealed that his daughter was killed by some of the first bullets that penetrated though the car. He says Nantongo's last words were those of faith

 

