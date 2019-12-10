In short
Court also heard from Twijukye's sister, Evas Turigye and her husband, David Obuk that Bagyenda confessed to them about the murder.
The two told court that when they went to Kira Road Police Station to record statements, they asked if they could speak to Bagyenda and were allowed.
Brian Bagyenda Asked for Forgiveness After Killing Girlfriend- Witnesses Top story10 Dec 2019, 07:34 Comments 240 Views Court Updates
Mentioned: Brian Bagyenda Directorate of Public Prosecution Nsubuga Mubiru Kampala District Nakawa Division Njobe Road Polythene Paper David Obuk Evas Turigye Enid Twijukye State Witnesses Esther Mirembe Joseph Kyomuhendo Moses Kazibwe Criminal Division of High Court Makerere University Business School murder of Twijukye Casual Laborer Vincent Rwahwire Innocent Bainomugisha Kaka Bagyenda
