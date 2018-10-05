Brian Isiko Returned to Luzira

In short
Isiko was on Friday afternoon granted bail by Buganda Road Grade one Magistrate Stella Amabirisi. He was released on a cash bail of 1 million shillings. However one of his sureties Joel Maluma, who is also his Uncle, says that the family had raised only 300,000 shillings which had been collected from well-wishers.
Brian Isiko Returned to Luzira5 Oct 2018, 19:21 Comments 111 Views Court Analysis
In short
Tagged with: joel maluma
Mentioned: brian isiko ymca sylvia rwabwogo
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.