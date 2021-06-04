Bribery, Double Standards Cited in Soroti Market Lockup Allocations

In short
The investigation was conducted amidst disagreements between city authorities and market vendors, with many of them refusing to take up lockups allocated to them. The disagreement has also affected the planned relocation of vendors from the temporal market along Serere road to the newly constructed main market.
Bribery, Double Standards Cited in Soroti Market Lockup Allocations4 Jun 2021, 07:38 Comments 102 Views Soroti, Uganda Business and finance Politics Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: African Development Bank Market and Agricultural Trade Improvement (MATIP) program double standards at soroti main market soroti main market allocations
Mentioned: Ministry of Local Government Soroti City
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.