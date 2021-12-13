In short
Police says the couple held their reception at Sheraton Hotel and spent the same night there in preparation to go for their honeymoon. However, the couple chose to first go to Women’s Hospital in Bukoto for a family planning injection.
Bride Dies Under Contraceptive Procedure on her Way to Honeymoon
13 Dec 2021
Tagged with: (CID) spokesperson ASP Charles Twine
