Bridge Linking Bunyangubu and Kasese Districts Commissioned

According to residents, crossing river Rwimi to access both districts has always been tragic and at least 26 people have lost their lives by drowning while attempting to cross to either districts.
Local leaders and other stakeholders use the newly commissioned Mihani bridge connecting Bunyangabu and Kasese districts, constructed by Bridge for Prosperity in partnership with Ministry of Works and Transport
