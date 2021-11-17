In short
Nchwera Bridge in Bitereko Sub County on River Nchwera from Rukungiri district is one of the bridges that has been destroyed. The Bukaba and Kyanyogwijo Bridges in Bukaba Sub County have been blocked by papyrus leaves.
Bridge Washed Away By heavy Rains In Mitooma
