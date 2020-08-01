Brig Gen. Flavia Byekwaso Appointed UPDF Spokesperson

In short
Byekwaso, who is also the representative of the army in Parliament since 2016, has a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Public Administration and Management degrees from Makerere University.
Brig Gen. Flavia Byekwaso Appointed UPDF Spokesperson1 Aug 2020, 14:08 Comments 224 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Politics Updates
