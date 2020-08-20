Julius Ocungi
Brig. Kabango Hands Over Fifth Division Command For AU Peace Operations

20 Aug 2020, 11:34 Comments 96 Views Pader, Uganda Northern Security Local government Updates
Brig Michael Kabango (R) handing over a copy of tools of office to Brig William Bainomugisha [L] on Wednesday.

Brig Kabango handed over office on Wednesday in a ‘scientific’ ceremony officiated by the Chief of Land Forces Lt. Gen Peter Elwelu at the fifth divisions tactical headquarters in Pader District.

 

