Brig. Karemire Explains Re-Arrest of Kaweesi Murder Suspects

Now, the Army Spokesperson, Brigadier Richard Karemire, says the suspects were picked up by Joint Security Forces and are locked up at a gazetted facility on allegations that they are peace violators. “Our people deserve peace and security forces will do whatever they can within the laws established to ensure that,” said Karemire.
Brig. Karemire Explains Re-Arrest of Kaweesi Murder Suspects12 Sep 2019, 10:01 Comments 272 Views Court Report
