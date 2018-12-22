In short
He says most soldiers both at junior and senior levels spend their earnings of prostitutes and in the long run get infected with HIV/AIDS, which reduces their productivity in the force.
Brig. Kawagga Calls For Stringent Measures Against Prostitution Among Soldiers
Jinja, Uganda
Brig. Samuel Kawagga, during the pass out of company commanders at Junior command and staff college (JCSC) in Jinja district. Login to license this image from 1$.
