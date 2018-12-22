Wambuzi Reacheal
Brig. Kawagga Calls For Stringent Measures Against Prostitution Among Soldiers

Jinja, Uganda
Brig. Samuel Kawagga, during the pass out of company commanders at Junior command and staff college (JCSC) in Jinja district. Wambuzi Reacheal

In short
He says most soldiers both at junior and senior levels spend their earnings of prostitutes and in the long run get infected with HIV/AIDS, which reduces their productivity in the force.

 

