Brig Muhanga Appointed Kampala Joint Security Operations Coordinator

1 Jan 2021, 16:24 Comments 195 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Courtsey image of Brig Muhanga Kayanja in Somalia

UPDF Deputy Spokesperson Lt Col Deo Akiiki told Uganda Radio Network –URN that Brig Muhanga will be the overall operations coordinator for all security agencies. "This means he will be the link between joint operations of the police force, the military and intelligence agencies,” Lt Col Akiiki said.

 

