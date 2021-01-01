Brig Muhanga Appointed Kampala Joint Security Operations Coordinator

In short
UPDF Deputy Spokesperson Lt Col Deo Akiiki told Uganda Radio Network –URN that Brig Muhanga will be the overall operations coordinator for all security agencies. "This means he will be the link between joint operations of the police force, the military and intelligence agencies,” Lt Col Akiiki said.
Brig Muhanga Appointed Kampala Joint Security Operations Coordinator1 Jan 2021, 16:24 Comments 195 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Brig Muhanga Kayanj
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.