Brig. Richard Karemire: Tyre Friction Caused UPDF Truck Fire

According to Brig. Richard Karemire, the UPDF Spokesperson, preliminary investigations indicate that the fire could have been as a result of friction between the truck tyres and the tarmac surface.
29 Jul 2018, 15:26 Mityana, Uganda
Fire officers put out fire that had gutted a UPDF vehicle.
