Bright Stars Hold Busoga United in a Goalless Draw

In short
"A draw is not bad for us while away from home and we believe it will help us to create winning chances during our upcoming home game against Tooro United FC," Bright Star's interim head coach Simon Peter Mugerwa said.
Bright Stars Hold Busoga United in a Goalless Draw19 Nov 2021, 18:08 Comments 119 Views Buikwe, Uganda Sport Report
Busoga United, Tooro United, Simon Peter Mugerwa
