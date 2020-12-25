In short
Photographer Emanuel Matanda said he has made 70,000 thousand shillings in express photographs this day and expected to make more than that before the close of the day. He said during normal days, he hardly makes 10,000 shillings a day.
Brisk Business for Photographers In Bududa.25 Dec 2020, 19:18 Comments 98 Views Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda Lifestyle Editorial
