Okello Emmanuel
14:34

British National Collapses Dead in Masindi Hotel

30 Jan 2023, 14:32 Comments 342 Views Masindi, Uganda Crime Updates
Masindi Hotel where the british national collapsed and died from. 1

Masindi Hotel where the british national collapsed and died from. 1

In short
A worker at the hotel who spoke to told Uganda Radio Network on condition of anonymity on Monday morning explained that the deceased checked into Masindi hotel together with her nine relatives around 8 pm on Sunday after traveling from Kampala as tourists from the United Kingdom.

 

Tagged with: british national death hotel

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.