In short
The adoption of the new remote learning systems has been a challenge in an environment where teachers, parents and caregivers were not positioned to provide education, through radio programmes, home-schooling, online learning and other approaches as outlined by the Ministry of Education and Sports.
Broadcasting Lessons; A Teachers’ Experience in a ‘Strange Environment’16 May 2020, 15:20 Comments 125 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Misc Updates
Puis Kitondekijja, conducting a mathematics lesson for primary seven on one of the local televisions.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.