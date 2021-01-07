In short
Bulega was sentenced to 30 years based on his own plea of guilty whereas Tomusange had gone through full trial that saw the state adduce overwhelming evidence showing how Kato who had come from Rwanda and had no relatives in Uganda was gruesomely killed in Nsujjumpolwe village in Mpigi District.
Brothers Sentenced to 42, 30 Years for Murdering Rwandan
