Bruhan Byaruhanga Wins NRM Mayoral Flag for Nakawa

Byaruhanga was declared the winner with 8,987 votes defeating Moses Mubiru who polled 3,022 votes. The other people in the race included Adam Kibuka who garnered 2,430 votes accounting and James Buteera Kiyonga who managed only 76 votes.
Bruhan Byaruhanga Wins NRM Mayoral Flag for Nakawa15 Sep 2020, 04:43 Comments 144 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Updates
