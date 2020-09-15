Alex Otto
04:46

Bruhan Byaruhanga Wins NRM Mayoral Flag for Nakawa

15 Sep 2020, 04:43 Comments 144 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Updates
Posters of Bruhan Mugisha

Posters of Bruhan Mugisha

In short
Byaruhanga was declared the winner with 8,987 votes defeating Moses Mubiru who polled 3,022 votes. The other people in the race included Adam Kibuka who garnered 2,430 votes accounting and James Buteera Kiyonga who managed only 76 votes.

 

Tagged with: Bruhan Mugisha NRM NRM Primaries NRM mayoral race chaos in NRM elections

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.