Police Holding 66 Suspects for Brutal Killings - Museveni

The President revealed this during a national address on the state of security at State House, Entebbe. He said that the arrested individuals are suspected for masterminding the murder of Prosecutor Joan Kagezi, muslim clerics, former Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga and Major Kiggundu, among others.
Police Holding 66 Suspects for Brutal Killings - Museveni15 Sep 2018, 20:35 Comments 127 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Updates
