BTVET Institutes Demand for Additional Slots at Selection Exercise

In short
At the concluded selection process for post lower secondary education, over 70 BTVET Institutes were present. However, each was allocated a maximum number of 50 students. The said number was fixed by the ministry and it matches the available capitation and other funding which government injects in such institutions.
BTVET Institutes Demand for Additional Slots at Selection Exercise15 Feb 2020, 10:34 Comments 114 Views Education Report
Hajjati Safina Musene, the commissioner incharge of BTVET shares a word with the principals of Nakawa Vocational Training College(Fred Muwanga) and Kakira Technical Institute(Vincent Sunday)
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.