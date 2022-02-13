Andrew Nakhaboya
15:14

Bubutu Leaders Accuse Town Clerk of Mismanaging Start Up Fund

13 Feb 2022, 15:12 Comments 111 Views Namisindwa district headquarters, Bubulo, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
Moses Mutambo Wayira, the Bubutu town council LC III chairperson, says that he has never received the bills of quantities to know how much was allocated on each item.

 

