Budadiri H/C Official Faces Sanctions for Stealing Gov’t Motorcycle

Dr Chebeti was interdicted last year on allegations of stealing government drugs from the health facility. However, authorities have realized that upon his interdiction, he went with the motorcycle which he claimed belonged to him and never brought it back when he returned to the hospital after the interdiction.
Budadiri H/C Official Faces Sanctions for Stealing Gov’t Motorcycle13 Aug 2019, 15:10 Comments 131 Views Sironko, Eastern Region, Uganda Misc Updates
