Budaka Health Facility Closed After Staff Tests Positive for Covid19

In short
According to Dr. Mulwani, the health worker is currently admitted in the isolation unit at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital for treatment. He explains that the Health worker is a part time staff at Buwansunguyi Health II in Namisindwa where the late Chimatala worked as a cleaner.
Budaka Health Facility Closed After Staff Tests Positive for Covid1929 Jul 2020, 11:09 Comments 91 Views Budaka, Eastern Region, Uganda Health Updates
